Coming To America 2 is shaping up to be a star-studded affair with James Earl Jones, Kiki Layne, Rick Ross, and Wesley Snipes recently joining the cast.

Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as Prince Akeem, and Layne is set to play his daughter. Wesley Snipes will play General Izzi, the ruler of a neighboring nation to Zamunda, the place where Prince Akeem reigns, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Jermaine Fowler will play Prince Akeem’s long-lost son, who is now the heir to Zamunda.

Rick Ross and Leslie Jones have reportedly been cast in the film as well, but no details about their characters have been revealed yet.

Wesley Snipes snags a role on the upcoming sequel ‘Coming 2 America’

Arsenio Hall, Paul Bates, and James Earl Jones will return to the roles they originated in the beloved 1988 original.

The idea of a sequel for Coming to America was first floated by Murphy himself in 2017 when he posted a picture of Vanessa Bell Calloway along with the caption, “Coming to America sequel?”

Even though the tweet was later deleted, the internet has a long memory and fans wouldn’t let the possibility go until it was ultimately confirmed a few months later.

The original film was centered around Prince Akeem, who traveled from his wealthy African country to a modest neighborhood in Queens in order to escape an arranged marriage and find a wife who will love him in spite of his wealth and nobility.

Eddie Murphy thinks ‘Coming to America 2’ needs Michael Blackson

Black-ish creator, Kenya Barris is writing the script for the film directed by Craig Brewer.