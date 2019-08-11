The “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” starring Dwayne “Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham was the top movie for at the domestic box office for the second week in a row.

The spinoff has raked in $25.4 million this weekend and $108 million in ten days since its domestic release, according to Forbes.

With over 10 movies premiering this week audiences definitely had a variety of films to choose from. Ranging from a mob thriller called “The Kitchen” with Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish or new children’s movie “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” with Eva Longoria. But “Hobbs & Shaw” managed to remain in the top spot.

“There are always going to be casualties when there are this many,” says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for box-office tracker Comscore. “They cannot always be lined up in the top four rankings.”

Although fans reported to be underwhelmed, the second place movie was PG-13 horror film “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” produced by Guillermo del Toro, coming in with $20.8 million on its opening weekend, according to USA Today.

In a very close third place “The Lion King” brought in $20 million in its fifth weekend in box offices. The film has now surpassed the highest-grossing live-action Disney release, “Beauty and the Beast.”

“The Lion King” has grossed $1.3 billion globally, Forbes reported.

Even though some movies had a great weekend at the box office for the first time, this wasn’t the case for all movies. Newcomers like “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” with Milo Ventimiglia, of “This is Us”, came in sixth place with $8.1 million.

“The Kitchen” also flopped with only $5.5 million, coming in at seventh place and it seems like critics agreed. The film has a score of 20% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Distribution head Jeff Goldstein says Warner Bros. wasn’t happy with the results.

“The filmmakers took a very bold approach to their choice with the movie and … it just didn’t resonate with the viewers,” Goldstein says.

Viewership at the movies is down 6.3% this year.