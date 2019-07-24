The man who said he was “ready to go to jail” during a violent brawl at Disneyland that went viral earlier this month is getting his wish because Disney does make dreams come true.

—Video captures violent family brawl at Disneyland ‘I don’t care about no video! I’m ready to go to jail tonight’—

In fact, three family members who were throwing blows at the “Happiest Place on Earth” were charged on Tuesday for engaging in the viral physical altercation, according to Orange County prosecutors.

The chaos was all caught on camera and showed two men and two women in a nasty fight that spilled over into Toontown. People watched in horror as punches were thrown and hair was pulled in front of their babies sitting in a stroller.

After the fight, Anaheim police followed up and launched an investigation that brought them to the offenders, Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

What’s even more sad about the ordeal is that it was a family fight involving Avery Robinson who beat the bricks off his sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Robinson was charged with felony counts of corporal injury on a spouse, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of criminal threats.

Robinson was also charged with endangering his child and three other children at the park and faces five counts of misdemeanor battery and four counts of child abuse, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

If convicted he could reportedly receive a maximum sentence of seven years and four months in state prison.

Additionally, his sister, Andrea Nicole Robinson was charged with four misdemeanor counts of battery and a misdemeanor count of assault for assaulting her brother, his girlfriend and a Disneyland employee.

If convicted, Robinson could serve 2½ years.

—Angry Orchard fires manager and employees who Black couple of shoplifting during marriage proposal—

And since it was a family affair, Andrea Robinson’s husband, Daman Petrie, was charged too. Petrie could get the maximum of six years in jail for squarely punching Avery’s girlfriend in the face.

“Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated,” Disneyland spokeswoman Liz Jaeger previously said. “Disneyland Resort security responded appropriately within minutes and immediately called the Anaheim Police Department for assistance.”