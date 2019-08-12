A$AP Rocky is finally back in the United States and over the weekend spoke directly to his fans about his “scary, humbling” detainment.

According to Pitchfork, Sunday evening, the rapper took the stage at the Real Street festival in Anaheim, Calif., and performed for the first time since being released from jail in Sweden, where he had been held since early July.

He kicked off his set wearing a retro mask from “The Incredible Crash Dummies,” before finally removing it to addressing the crowd about the pink elephant in the room.

“Everybody listen, I know you was praying for me,” the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, told the screaming audience, before opening up about his time in the Swedish jail.

“Y’all know how happy I am to be here right now,” he began. “I wanna say this though. When I was away—hold the mosh please, this a sentimental moment!—what I experienced was crazy…. It was a scary, humbling experience but I’m here right now. God is good. People who ain’t even f**k with me felt sympathy. People was praying for me, that uplifted me when my spirits was low. I can’t thank y’all enough, man, that was crazy. Hip-hop never looked so strong together.”

Tyler, the Creator also made a surprise appearance during the show to perform “Who Dat Boy” and “Earfquake,” as did fellow rappers YG and bandmate A$AP Ferg.

Rocky also explained that his legal team is expecting the jury to have a verdict in his criminal case by Wednesday, noting, “Hopefully we don’t have to go back to jail.”

“I don’t got anything against Swedish people,” he clarified, acknowledging that during his ordeal his Swedish fans were “riding outside the jail, protesting,” and writing him letters of support while he was in custody.

