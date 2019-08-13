This week Hollywood’s biggest and brightest gathered to honor outstanding achievement in television at the 1st Annual AAFCA TV awards.

Monday, the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) kicked off its inaugural event by handing out eight awards and two honorary awards to those who they believed exhibited “excellence, innovation and diversity” in television this year.

The luncheon, presided over by AAFCA President Gil Robertson, was held at the California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey, Calif., and included AAFCA members, industry executives, and a star studded guest list including fan favorites such as, Chaz Ebert, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janet Mock, Richard Brooks, Mj Rodriguez, among many others.

In 2003, the AAFCA established itself as the premiere body of Black film critics in the world. Their intention has always been to actively review film and television, with a thoughtful emphasis on entertainment that includes the Black experience and storytellers from the African Diaspora. Collectively, they reach a worldwide audience in excess of 100 million.

Honorees of the first annual AAFCA TV awards included the following:

Best TV Comedy: “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

A comedy series, limited series, television movie or special that stands out for its quality and cultural significance presented to the series creator Jim Reynolds and cast members Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Max Greenfield, Marcel Spears, Beth Behrs, and Sheaun McKinney.

Best TV Drama: “Power” (Starz)

A drama series, limited series, documentary series, television movie or otherwise that stands out for its quality and cultural significance presented to show writer Eric Haywood and director Anthony Hemingway.

Best Limited Series: “When They See Us” (Netflix)

A limited series, television movie or special that stands out for its quality and cultural significance presented to creator, co-writer and director Ava DuVernay.

Best Ensemble: “When They See Us” (Netflix)

This award may be given to an ensemble in a drama series, limited series, documentary series, television movie or otherwise that stands out as a groundbreaker or gamechanger in the television landscape. Presented to cast members Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Jharrel Jerome and Asante Blackk.

Breakthrough Performance: Jharrel Jerome “When They See Us”

This award may be given to an actor, creator or project that stands out as a groundbreaker or gamechanger in the television landscape

Best Writing: “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Writing for a drama series, comedy series, limited series, documentary series, television movie or otherwise that stands out for its quality and cultural significance. Presented to writer Attica Locke.

Best TV Performance – Female: Angela Bassett

An actress whose work during the calendar year has been extraordinary.

Best TV Performance – Male: Sterling K. Brown

An actor whose work during the calendar year has been extraordinary.

Inclusion Award: CBS

Recognizes a network or production entity that demonstrates a powerful commitment to diversity and inclusion presented to Kelly Kahl President, CBS Entertainment.

TV Icon Award: Ryan Murphy

Recognizes a veteran of television who has forged a path in greatness.