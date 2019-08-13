Wendy Williams said she knew for years that her husband, Kevin Hunter, was living a double life.

Before everyone learned that Hunter fathered a child with his mistress, Williams told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, that she knew things weren’t adding up but stayed to get her “ducks in a row” first, according to PEOPLE Magazine.

“I knew a lot of things for years,” Williams told Cohen when he asked if she knew about Hunter’s “double life.”

Williams said her 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was the reason she stayed in the marriage longer than she would have.

“It wasn’t fair to him,” Williams told Cohen, according to PEOPLE. “You know, I’m not going to grab his hand and flee the scene and move zip codes. You know, now he has to move high schools and stuff like that. He’s just making friends. So now he’s away in college, and the person I am now is very single because he’s not living with me. He goes to school in Miami.”

Williams, 55, sat down for the interview on Monday and confided that it had been “very difficult” to not discuss the drama swirling around her own life during her Hot Topics segment on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this year. Williams also thanked her makeup artist for concealing her “puffy eyes” from crying.

The cheating scandal becoming public helped confirm Williams’ suspicions but she said even if it hadn’t gone public, she would have eventually left Kevin.

“I would have known anyway,” Williams told Cohen, which prompted the host to ask her if she would still be in the relationship had paparazzi not captured photos of Hunter with his alleged mistress, to which Williams replied: “My marriage? Are you out of your mind?”

“No, dear,” Williams told Cohen. “No. I can take a lot, but I’m not raising a family.”

PEOPLE reached out to Hunter’s rep for comment although he didn’t immediately respond.

In April, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter, removed him from her show as executive producer and dissolved The Hunter Foundation, the non-profit she and Kevin founded in 2014.