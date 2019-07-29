A new biopic on talk show host Wendy Williams is expected to take viewers on the roller coaster ride that has been her life.

The Lifetime network movie will delve into Williams’ tremendous highs and lows on her journey to stardom, including her bouts with drug addiction. The movie will also focus on topics of sex, date rape and fat shaming, according to TMZ.

TMZ, quoting Lifetime sources, said the biopic entitled “Just Wendy” will focus on Williams’ life from the ages of 10 to 55, covering her cocaine habit, sexual liasons, fat shaming from her family and a story about being date-raped by a major music artist, a story that Williams is sharing publicly for the first time.

The biopic, which is being produced by Williams and Girls Trip producer Will Packer, will also touch on Williams’ experience with racism and sexism in Hollywood, divulge details on her marriage, and subsequent divorce to Kevin Hunter and will look at her relationship with Mo’Nique. Wendy and Boomerang TV series writer Leigh Davenport are penning the screenplay.

In discussing the film with a TMZ photographer, Williams said she wants all of the actors to be relatively new, so that their appearances don’t distract from the overall story. Williams told TMZ that she envisions at least two different actresses playing her in the movie – and she stressed that she was not one of them.

The plans for the biopic come after Williams high-profile estrangement from Hunter.

Last week, Williams teared up when a reporter from the SiriusXM show “Urban View” asked her whether she had plans to change her legal surname after the divorce from Hunter.

“No, my name is Wendy Hunter. That’s my son’s name,” Williams said before holding back tears.

She told the interviewer that she is “happy” and “healthy” right now, and “at peace with the world and everyone around me.”

“Just Wendy” is expected to air next year on Lifetime.