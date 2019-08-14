Nicki Minaj recently took shots at Charlamagne Tha God on her Queen Radio podcast for leading a “hate train” against her, and now The Breakfast Club host is denying those claims.

Charlamagne recently took to the airwaves to address Nicki’s belief that he “hates” her. “I’ve gotten on this radio and said a million times that this whole new wave of female rap is because of Nicki Minaj,” he insisted, according to ETCanada.

While he made clear his love for Nicki, Charlamagne noted that “It went south when I said ‘Anaconda’ was wack.”

“Nicki, we love you,” he said during The Breakfast Club’s Rumor Report segment, …. “And I’mma tell you something, them damn Barbz… The Barbz will never relay the positive energy we be sending Nicki Minaj… So I challenge the Barbz to hit Nicki and say ‘Charlamagne and Envy love you.’”

His comments come after Nicki’s remarks about him and “The Breakfast Club” co-host DJ Envy while speaking with Joe Budden on Queen Radio, Complex reports. At one point, she implied that Charlamagne teamed with her ex-boyfriend (many believe Safaree Samuels) to blackball her.

“[Charlamagne] teamed up with an ex of mine who knew he needed to hang on to me to get attention,” she said. “He went over there and said many lies about me and I couldn’t say anything at the time because I was with someone, but this ex needed to stay afloat so he told lies on me. There were powerful men in this industry who were getting a check or a pat on the back for it thought, “It’s time to get Nicki out of here.'”

But Charlamagne wants Nicki fans to know that he was not one of those men.

“Nicki and I have had conversations about this via phone call and via text message. We’ve had these discussions about this ‘hate train,’ it’s not true,” he said during Tuesday’s episode of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. “If she wants to believe that and wants her fans to believe that, it’s cool.”

