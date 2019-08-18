Former NFL player, Cedric Benson lost his life in a tragic accident as he was riding his motorcycle in Austin, Texas. His unnamed passenger was also killed.

On Saturday night, Benson and a passenger, who has yet to be identified, were riding his bike when they slammed into a mini van. According to TMZ, police are reporting that speed and poor visibility were factors in the crash, but are not confirming what specifically caused the crash. Video obtained by TMZ showed a small fire in the crash’s aftermath. Police also told the outlet that there would be no charges filed against the driver of the minivan, who stayed at the scene to speak with police.

READ MORE: R. Kelly’s attorney denies claims singer missed court because he refused to cooperate

Benson was a standout at the University of Texas from 2001-2004 and TMZ reported that he racked up more than 5,500 yards at Texas and won the Doak Walker Award (top running back in the country) his senior year. By 2005, he became the number four overall draft pick in the NFL Draft signing with the Chicago Bears. He would go on help the Bears score an National Football Conference Championship in 2006. He spent five years in Chicago.

He would later play for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers before his 2012 retirement.

READ MORE: Jay-Z rumored to acquire ‘significant ownership interest’ in NFL team as part of new deal

Bengals President Mike Brown released a statement praising Benson for his skills on the field as well as his “Texas toughness.”

“Cedric was a fine football player for us,” Brown wrote. “He played a principal role for several years here, including a couple of playoff runs. He was from Texas, and he showed his Texas toughness in leading us to a Division Championship in just his second season with us. His three consecutive 1000-yard seasons displayed the talent he possessed. Our organization is deeply saddened by his sudden and tragic passing. The Bengals extend our deepest condolences to Cedric’s family.”