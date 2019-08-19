Rihanna has apparently registered a new song and fans across social media are freaking out over it.

It’s been more than three years since the Bajan superstar released her Grammy-nominated ninth studio album Anti, and fans have been begging her for new material since she confirmed in December that new music would drop in 2019. Six months later, Rihanna herself even joked on Instagram how she still has not delivered.

But it seems the wait could soon be over.

On Aug. 17, a Rihanna news account tweeted about a potential new song in a screenshot that shows the singer registered a track called “Private Loving” with her music publisher BMI.

🚨 A new song called “Private Loving” has been registered on BMI. The song is written by Rihanna and Demarco (Jamaican dancehall/reggae artist) #R9 pic.twitter.com/b9rr6bndc5 — Rihanna News (@Rihanna2) August 17, 2019

The song was written by RiRi, Jamaican dancehall and reggae artist Demarco, and British singer-songwriter Monique Lawz, Hollywood Life reports.

Both Lawz and Demarco confirmed the news on social media, with Lawz sharing a tweet of the music registration, along with the caption: “I CANNOT BREATHE.”

Fans have been expressing their excitement over the potential new music

rihanna’s releasing new music soon which means i’m gonna cry — ella🧸 (@ellaroberts28) August 18, 2019

Rihanna’s coming…I’m dying for some new music and I need to attend another concert because the Anti World Tour was it.

— WITCH💗 (@GenTheWitch) August 19, 2019

🚨 A new song called “Private Loving” has been registered on BMI. The song is written by Rihanna and Demarco (Jamaican dancehall/reggae artist) #R9 pic.twitter.com/b9rr6bndc5 — Rihanna News (@Rihanna2) August 17, 2019

In addition to preparing a new album, Rihanna has been busy promoting the latest products in her cosmetics collection, developing a clothing line, and speaking out against Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

Back in June, Rihanna debuted a new Fenty shirt that reads “Immigrant,” along with a definition of the term. The Barbados born entrepreneur tagged Trump in her post with a taunting waving emoji hand.

RiRi told The Cut that, as an immigrant herself, she’s very proud of the bold and empowering statement behind her company’s “Immigrant” t-shirt.

“For me, it’s a prideful word,” she said. “To know that you can come from humble beginnings and just take over whatever you want to, dominate at whatever you put your mind to. The world becomes your oyster, and there’s no limit.”