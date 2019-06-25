Rihanna continues to use her platform and reach of over 200 million followers across social media to bring awareness to social issues that are important to her.

Most recently she took to Instagram to speak out about the current political unrest in Sudan, where women and children are being violently raped and murdered. Now, the Grammy Award winning singer and entrepreneur is throwing shade at President Donald Trump over his controversial immigration policy.

Both the House and Senate have failed to reach a compromise on a number of pressing immigration issues. As such, Trump is pressuring congressional Democrats to solidify a deal with Republicans within just two weeks or he vows to reinstate his previous order for ICE to deport thousands of undocumented workers, U.S. News and World Report reports.

“I want to give the Democrats every last chance to quickly negotiate simple changes to Asylum and Loopholes,” Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday. “This will fix the Southern Border, together with the help that Mexico is now giving us. Probably won’t happen, but worth a try. Two weeks and big Deportation begins!”

Rihanna responded to Trump’s threat by posting a photo of herself with a diverse group of women holding a new Fenty shirt that reads “Immigrant,” along with a definition of the term. The Barbados born beauty tagged Trump in her post with a taunting waving emoji hand.

RiRi recently told The Cut that, as a immigrant herself, she’s very proud of the bold and empowering statement behind her company’s “Immigrant” t-shirt.

“For me, it’s a prideful word,” Rihanna said. “To know that you can come from humble beginnings and just take over whatever you want to, dominate at whatever you put your mind to. The world becomes your oyster, and there’s no limit.”

Recently named as the wealthiest woman in music, she also wants her fans to always be mindful of her roots.

“It’s important for people to remember, if you love me, everyone out here is just like me. A million Rihannas out there, getting treated like dirt.”

Trump’s scheduled ICE raid was “planning on arresting and deporting about 2,000 migrant families,” CNN reported.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, responded by reminding the president that “families belong together,” according to Uproxx.