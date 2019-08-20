Black Girls Rock! is back and this year, Hollywood legend Angela Bassett is slated to win the show’s Icon Award,

According to the website Because of Them We Can, the 2019 festivities will be hosted by by Emmy-nominated actress Niecy Nash at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark.

After decades of success in Hollywood, Bassett has gained a new generation of fans due to her scene stealing appearances on Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, American Horror Story, and his FOX Series 911.

The health conscious 61-year-old has also gone viral on social media on several occasions for her youthful appearance; with fans frequently poking fun at her for drinking more than her fair share from the fountain of youth.

In addition to Bassett, this year’s line up of honorees includes: Regina King (Star Power Award), Ciara (Rock Star Award), Academy Award nominated producer Debra Martin Chase (Shot Caller Award), two-time Grammy award winning artist H.E.R. (Young Gifted and Black Award) and activists and heroines, “The Mothers of The Movement,” Sybrina Fulton, Geneva Reed Veal, Gwen Carr, Lucy McBath, Maria Hamilton and Cleopatra Pendleton-Cowley who will all be receiving the Community Change Agent Award.

Black Girls Rock! was founded by celebrity DJ and model, Beverly Bond. She came up with the idea because she wanted to create a space to publicly celebrate women of color who are breaking barriers, setting trends and blazing trails in their chosen industries.

“I am thrilled to host this year’s Black Girls Rock! Awards. We are celebrating Black women who serve the world with style, grace, class and sass,” said 2019 host Niecy Nash in a statement.

This year’s ceremony will air on BET, September 8th at 8 p.m. ET/PT