An 8-year-old girl in St. Louis has died after she was shot near a preseason high school football game on Friday night.

In addition to the girl, whose name was Jurnee Thompson, three other people — including two teenage boys and a woman — were injured in the shooting near Soldan High School, according to CNN.

READ MORE: High school girl dies after participating in basketball drills in sweltering heat

Now police investigators are searching for possible suspects in the shooting.

Thompson marks the 14th child to succumb to gunfire in St. Louis since April, according to CNN affiliated local news station KMOV.

The girl was “with family” when she was shot, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told reporters. She was attending a football jamboree, which is several preseason football scrimmages at the school, with two teens when bullets rang out, KMOV reported.

The two teenaged boys also shot were Thompson’s cousins, and they are listed in stable condition. The condition of the injured woman is still unclear. Hayden said police are still searching for suspects and a possible motive.

“The little girl wasn’t doing anything wrong,” Hayden told reporters. “She was with family when this occurred. Shots rang out. Not sure what particular fight that was going on when shots rang out.”

Hayden said police officers were already in the vicinity of the school responding to fights and clearing out the crowds when the gunfire erupted.

READ MORE: Baltimore principal says ‘race-baiting’ police officer humiliated him in front of his son

Now police are asking for assistance from the public to find out who did this.

“We just need help from the citizens to solve this,” Hayden told KMOV.

Mark Vasquez, a former firefighter, told KMOV that he rushed outside when he heard the gunshots and tried desperately to save the little girl, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was unresponsive.

“You could see the life leaving her,” Vasquez continued while struggling to hold back tears.