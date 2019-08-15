A high school basketball player died after practice and officials are exploring whether the sweltering August heat was a contributing factor in the student’s death.

The father of 16-year-old Imani Bell learned that his daughter died Tuesday after running outdoors where temperatures soared while participating in a basketball drill. Sources told the news outlet that the girls running the drills did not get a water break.

“My baby is gone,” the grieving father told WSBTV.

According to the outlet, first responders were called after Bell collapsed and was found unresponsive around 6 p.m. at Elite Scholars Academy. She was reportedly running uphill and became overheated.

Medical personnel initially got Bell’s pulse back but she died later at Southern Regional Medical Center, according to the outlet.

“We are very saddened by the loss of one of our students this evening. The school district is here to support the family of the student and all school staff and student body,” the Clayton County school district officials said in a statement.

1) Several reliable sources tell me the Elite Scholars Academy student who died was a 16 year old basketball player who was a part of an organized activity running outdoors in the extreme heat. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/AFT16JjxRX — Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) August 14, 2019

2) The sources say the student had to run a mile and had to run up hills. There was no water for students who were overcome by heat. She collapsed around 4:30pm. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/qjCJUWyiZt — Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) August 14, 2019

Story developing.