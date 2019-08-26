Disney is on a roll when it comes to revamping their iconic films and one of their latest projects is a new version of the beloved tale, Lady and the Tramp.

Janelle Monae and Tessa Thompson are just a few of the talents recruited for the reboot of the 1955 animated film. Thompson will play Lady and be joined by Justin Theroux as the Tramp, Thomas Mann as Jim Dear, Kiersey Clemons as Darling, Ashley Jensen as Jackie the Scottish Terrier, Benedict Wong voicing Bull, an English bulldog, Sam Elliott as the voice of Trusty the Bloodhound, Janelle Monáe as Peg the Pekingese, Yvette Nicole Brown as Aunt Sarah, Adrian Martinez as Elliot and Arturo Castro as Marco.

Tessa Thompson to portray Marvel’s first LGBTQ superhero in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Aside from lending her voice to the character of Peg, Janelle Monae will be creating new music for the flick and putting her own spin on some songs from the original. The film will feature her new version of “He’s a Tramp” and will revamp the “Siamese Cat” song.

Janelle Monae explains ‘selfless’ decision to come out and why mental health care should be free for all

The reboot is directed by Charlie Bean (The Lego Ninjago Movie) from a script by Andrew Bujalski and will premiere on Disney+ on November 12, 2019.

Check out the trailer: