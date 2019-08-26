April Ryan has finally spoken out about her bodyguard being accused of assaulting a fellow journalist, saying she regrets his actions but insists that she didn’t order him to throw the man out of an event where she was a guest speaker.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I’m the first person who wants to get a story out,” Ryan said Sunday morning on Brian Stelter’s Reliable Sources show, according to the NY Post.

“The only reason I’ve been quiet is because a threat of lawsuit,” she explained. “But here’s the thing: This is not about suppressing the press. My body of work stands for me.”

Ryan is referring to the situation earlier this month where her bodyguard Joel Morris was caught on camera forcibly removing New Brunswick Today editor Charlie Kratovil from an event at The Heldrich Hotel on Aug. 3.

Morris has been charged with assault, theft, and harassment after blocking Kratovil from covering the speaking engagements.

But the White House reporter is clear she didn’t order any of the bodyguard’s actions.

“I did not order anyone to do anything,” Ryan told Stelter.

“At that moment, what you saw was my then-bodyguard, who was concerned with my safety, come to me and say, ‘Stop talking,’ ” Ryan claimed. “They [Morris and Kratovil] were about 100-feet away from me, I didn’t know what was going on or what was being said.”

Ryan said Kratovil reportedly didn’t ask for permission to record the private event.

“Well, you know, this was a private event for a non-profit organization in New Brunswick in New Jersey. Our contract stated that if someone wanted to come and film or if they wanted to interview me, they had to ask for permission. There was no request for permission and permission was not granted. Now, if they would have asked for permission, it would have been granted. And the reason why I do this, one — it’s standard in the industry. And two, I don’t want my words twisted.”

Ryan added, “That kind of thing can charge that atmosphere to create hate against me and death threats.”

When asked if she had regrets about Morris’ actions, Ryan said, “Yes,”

“I believe in my humble opinion — or I assume — he was concerned about my safety,” Ryan said.

In April 2018, April Ryan said she had received death threats after asking then White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders whether Trump has considered resigning.

And after discussing her question while appearing on CNN she told host Wolf Blitzer that she’s received both positive and negative feedback.

“Some are saying it was a great question — people who do not support this president. And those who are supporting this president are outraged, are angry.” Ryan said. “I’ve been getting death threats, and we’ve been calling the FBI.”