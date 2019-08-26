Rapper Quavo, of the hip-hop trio Migos, has joined the frenzy over Popeyes new spicy chicken sandwich.

After catching word that the popular new item has sold out at restaurants across the nation, including in his hometown Atlanta, he took to Instagram to announce that he copped several of the savory sandwiches and was selling them out of his truck for $1000 a pop, Complex reports.

“I heard y’all boys was looking for them, they sold out everywhere,” he said in an Instagram video, while opening his trunk. “I got them thangs going for $1,000 a chicken.”

Quavo is only joking — we hope.

Popeyes first announced their new chicken sandwich on Twitter earlier this month, and it didn’t become the center of debate until Chick-fil-A made mention of it last week in a post about its own signature chicken.

The hype spread thanks to Black Twitter, leading to an online brand war between Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s — all claiming to have the best chicken sandwich of all time.

“There are long queues in the restaurants, the drive-thrus are being stacked up — there’s a lot of anticipation,” Jose Cil, the CEO of Restaurant Brands International, parent company of Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons, told Business Insider.

Cil revealed to the website that Popeyes spent more than 12 months creating the chicken sandwich. “We just need to make sure we deliver it well consistently in every restaurant, every day,” he said.

He also noted that the spicy chicken sandwich frenzy resulted in a “tough week” for many workers in stores across the nation.

“They’ve worked really hard, and actually the success that we’ve seen with the launch of the chicken sandwich is really a success that’s been driven by our franchise partners as well as our team members and the restaurants,” he said.

The Popeyes sandwich is remarkably similar to Chick-fil-A’s. It features a fried chicken breast on a buttered brioche bun, topped with pickles and mayonnaise. The Chick-fil-A version is served on a plain white bun and no mayo.