So who you got?

A battle has been brewing online over which fast-food chain has the best chicken sandwiches after Popeyes rolled out a crispy chicken sandwich that had Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s chiming in by trash-talking in a #ChickenWars that trended on Twitter.

(I even got a taste yesterday to see what the hoopla was about.)

Chick-fil-A, which dubs their restaurant as the home of “the original” chicken sandwich, took jabs on Monday at Popeyes for trying to copy their style by offering a chicken sandwich with their signature pickles.

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

Popeyes took a shot back stirring the pot with a simple, “… y’all good?” which got folks instigating and retweeting the diss which got more than 300k likes, The Ny Daily News reports.

Wendy’s which is known for its gangsta Twitter replies to McDonald’s, jumped into the fray by placing their chicken sandwich in the number one position:

“Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich,” Wendy’s wrote.

Popeyes hit back:

“Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty,” Popeyes tweeted.

To which Wendy’s responded:

“lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes.”

lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes https://t.co/aX3XnRunNW — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 20, 2019

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. chimed in to tell Wendy’s to cool it since Popeyes might choose to step on their toes and make Frostys next.

Stay out this Wendy’s. Before Popeyes mess around & start selling Frostys too https://t.co/fQ9fPWQWoy — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) August 19, 2019

We’ll keep watch of this online roast.