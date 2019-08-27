After 35 years, legendary comedian Eddie Murphy is making his way back to the Saturday Night Live stage where he first made a name for himself in the 80s.

On Monday, the NBC comedy show announced that on December 21, Murphy will return as a guest host, something he hasn’t done since 1984, USA Today reports.

Murphy has been making his way back into the limelight and is currently filming a Coming 2 America sequel in Atlanta. He also revealed recently to Jerry Seinfield on a segment of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee that he plans on hitting the standup comedy circuit and getting back into his groove.

Murphy also just finished up My Name is Dolemite, paying homage to late comedian Rudy Ray Moore for Netflix.

According to the synopsis, “Stung by a string of showbiz failures, floundering comedian Rudy Ray Moore (Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy) has an epiphany that turns him into a word-of-mouth sensation: step onstage as someone else.

Murphy is telling the story of Moore, who pulled his way up from poverty to become one of Black comedy’s most influential performers before creating his “Dolemite” series, which is considered a centerpiece of the Blaxploitation genre. But he lost it all when the spotlights went out and audiences moved on.

We’ll we haven’t moved on for Murphy and eagerly await his big return!