Fashion model Chanel Iman and NFL player Sterling Shepard announced they are expecting their family to increase by one in the near future.

Iman shared the news of her second child with the New York Giants wide receiver on Instagram. “Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon,” she wrote to her followers.

The image accompanying the announcement was the couple and their one-year-old daughter, Cali Clay, all smiles and displaying Iman’s new baby bump.

READ MORE: #BlackBoyJoy: Watch Odell Beckham Jr. and his Giants teammates turn up at Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard’s wedding reception

Congratulatory messages to the couple poured in on Instagram from Cassie, Gabrielle Union, and Jordyn Woods. “OOOOO GIRL GET READY FOR A RIDE!!! Love you both, congratulations,” Chrissy Teigen wrote.

E! News said the announcement comes just over a year after Cali’s birth and a recent party for her birthday. “Happy Birthday to our first born @caliclayshepard. You are celebrated everyday,” Iman wrote of the occasion.

Iman and Shepard were married in a private ceremony of March of 2018. “Our focus has always been on love and family and we look forward to instilling these qualities in our little one,” the couple told E!.

“She’s growing every day, she’s laughing and cooing, loving her daddy,” Chanel said of Cali to Page Six.

READ MORE: Chanel Iman weds New York Giants’ Sterling Shepard in star-studded ceremony

In addition to celebrating a new child, Shepard is getting ready to suit up for his fourth season with the New York Giants this September. Back in April, Shepard signed a $41 million extension with the team, cementing him as a Giants’ wideout for the immediate future after the departure of Odell Beckham Jr.

Iman recently was the cover star of the summer issue of Elle Croatia, following a cover of Harpers Bazaar that she shared with Cali.