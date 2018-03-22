There is nothing like the turn-up at a Black wedding reception. Model Chanel Iman and Giants wide receiver Stephen Shepard looked stunning at their wedding last weekend, but Shepard’s teammates stole the show at the wedding reception.

#BlackBoyJoy is real! Odell Beckham Jr. and his fellow Giants teammates burst into the wedding reception dancing with an infectious energy. If you need a pick-me-up today, this is the video for you.

Odell Beckham and other Giants players were going HAM at Sterling Shepard’s wedding.pic.twitter.com/WQiTapdgN8 — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) March 21, 2018



The blushing bride posted more videos from the high-octane reception that show her bridesmaids getting in formation on the dance floor. The entire wedding party was lit!

Tiffany Haddish’s Amazing Toast

Tiffany Haddish continues to live her best life mingling with celebrities. Apparently the in-demand comedian has become close friends with Chanel Iman and the two shared an emotional moment at the supermodel’s wedding that really will make you tear up.

Haddish set aside hardcore jokes for some lighthearted love and made it a night to remember.

“Chanel, I’m super proud of you,” Haddish began. “From the day I met you I knew that you were a strong woman and that you were a beast. And I knew you could take care of any man you decided to take care of and I’m glad you decided to take care of that one ’cause I can see his soul,” Haddish said in front of the wedding guests.

”I looked into his eyeballs when you brought him to the comedy club,” Haddish continued. “That’s a good man…”

Haddish then turned directly to Iman’s newlywed love, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, and joked, “You better worship the ground she walk on ’cause she’s got a gangsta-a— b**** that got her back.”

Sounds like Chanel and Sterling’s wedding was a blast. We’re going to assume our invitation was lost in the mail. Right, Chanel?