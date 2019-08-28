Top two answers on the board, where will Family Feud head next? Survey says, South Africa and Ghana.

The American game show staple will launch versions of the show in those nations and will have Steve Harvey as the host. The series, now in development will be hosted through Rapid Blue and local production company Fremantle, in association with the comedian’s company Steve Harvey Global, producers announced.

“Bringing ‘Family Feud’ to Africa has long been a dream of mine,” Harvey said, according to The Wrap. “I believe ‘Family Feud’ will become a household name for local South African and Ghanaian families. And this is just the beginning in Africa. I expect this show to lead to multiple media and business projects in and throughout the continent.”

Production for the Johannesburg version of Family Feud will kick off later this year with a spring 2020 air date.

“We are thrilled to be working closely with Steve Harvey and his team to produce two African versions of ‘Family Feud,’” said Duncan Irvine, CEO of Rapid Blue. “Family is the cornerstone of life in South Africa and Ghana, and we are confident that we will see some wonderful families take part and that both seasons will resonate well with audiences here. We’re planning additional projects with Steve Harvey and his team for viewers here in Africa, so watch this space!”

Crafting an African version of American series is not a new task for Rapid Blue. The company is a part of the BBC Studios International brand and has created local versions of Shark Tank, Dancing With the Stars and more for viewers on the continent.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Steve Harvey and once we heard about his dream of taking our iconic format to Africa, we partnered to make it a reality,” Anahita Kheder, Fremantle’s senior vice president of sales and distribution for the Middle East, Africa, and South-Eastern Europe, added.

Earlier this month, Harvey spent time in Ghana, visiting the Cape Coast where he learned about the slave trading post built by the Portuguese in the 15th century. He later shared his visit on Instagram and encourage his followers to make the visit to learn more about their ancestry.