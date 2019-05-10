NBCUniversal recently announced that Steve Harvey‘s daytime take show, Steve, is officially coming to an end.

After seven years on air, the 62-year-old announced that his talk show has come to a close at NBC. The season finale taped this week, and was confirmed to be the show’s last season, a source told The Hollywood Reporter. Singer Kelly Clarkson‘s upcoming series will replace Harvey’s time slot.

THR also reports that Steve’s show lost viewers after “struggling with a change in format.” It’s reported that audience count has also go down more than half a million viewers from the last season, With Steve failing to crack 2 million viewers, instead falling to approximately 1.6 million views in recent weeks.

Harvey’s wife, Marjorie Harvey, somewhat confirmed the news a little prior to it going public, when she uploaded a photo of her and husband Harvey on set, captioned, “before the last show.”

She later uploaded a clip of the talk show host opening up to the audience, about his show’s end.

“Seven years coming to a close. This is good though man, you gotta understand how it works. You see, your life ain’t nothing but a book. I happen to be 62-years-old,” Harvey, who also hosts Family Feud, started.

“I’m in the middle of my 62nd chapter of the book that I’m writing. It has some good chapters. It has some bad chapters. It has some chapters [that] lasted a little longer than I wanted it to. Way too long. About three chapters long. I’m homeless. I’m still homeless. Damn, I really am homeless,” Harvey joked, before turning serious again.

“In this 62nd chapter,I got my finger on the corner of the page. I’m about to turn it. I can’t wait to see what God got for me on that other page.”

