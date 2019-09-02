Actor-comedian Kevin Hart may require back surgery after suffering serious injuries in a crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu on Sunday morning.

Hart, 40, was a passenger in his own 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that veered off Los Angeles’ winding Mulholland Highway and into a ravine about 10 feet off the street around 12:45 a.m. Sept. 1. The vehicle was reportedly being driven by Jared S. Black, who also suffered major injuries.

A California Highway Patrol collision report notes that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. Both Black and his fiancée Rebecca Broxterman, who is the personal trainer of Hart’s wife Eniko Hart, were trapped in the vehicle after the accident, which crushed the roof of the car. The fire department had to saw off the roof to free the couple, TMZ reports. Black was airlifted to UCLA Medical Center.

Escaping the Crash

Hart reportedly left the crash site and went “to his nearby residence to get medical attention” before he was also transported to the hospital, Us Weekly reports. Authorities say Broxterman, 31, suffered minor injuries and complained “of pain” but she was not taken to the hospital.

The Jumanji star is currently hospitalized in L.A. and sources tell The Blast that Hart is undergoing tests to determine if he will require back surgery. The site notes that doctors are optimistic he will make a full recovery.

Hours before the accident, Hart posted a video of himself on Instagram showing off the blue car by revving the engine and screeching his tires. The man shooting the clip can be heard telling Hart to “cool out.”

Support from ‘The Rock’

Hart is set to appear in Jumanji: The Next Level later this year, alongside Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Following news of the car accident, The Rock shared a photo on Instagram of the two together in the upcoming sequel. “Stop messing with my emotions brother,” he captioned the pic. “We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

Hart and Johnson are frequent collborators, having appeared together in 2016’s Central Intelligence and 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. They also co-hosted the 2016 MTV Movie Awards.