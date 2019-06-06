One would think that at this point in his career money would be the last of Kevin Hart’s concerns, but apparently that couldn’t be any further from the truth.

Wednesday, during an interview on Australian network 10play show “The Project”, the über successful comedian surprised fans when he admitted he still gets nervous every time he hands over his credit card at the checkout counter. While Hart acknowledged it’s “crazy,” for someone wealthy to respond this way, that still doesn’t stop the Philadelphia native from remembering his humble beginnings.

“I still get anxiety if there’s a long line at a department store and I’m going to charge my card. I don’t know why,” explained the 39-year-old.

Hart and his longtime friend turned collaborator, Tiffany Haddish, were on the show promoting their new film project, The Secret Life of Pets 2, when the conversation turned to things that make them uneasy.

His anxiety may be a lingering side effect from his past, but it sure hasn’t stopped the father of three from spoiling his wife and kids with a life of luxury, which he pretty regularly shares with his social media followers.

Just last week, he shared a photo of himself and his family — wife of three years, Eniko Parrish, 34, and his three children, daughter Heaven, 14, and sons Hendrix, 11, and Kenzo, 1 — onboard a private jet. Another picture, shared around the same time show he and his missus lounging around the swimming pool of a luxury resort.

But in an October 2018 interview with CNBC, the actor revealed that when he was 24 he spent his first major paycheck on collectible sports jerseys, and then immediately found himself regretting it.

“It felt great until I looked at that bank account and realized that I didn’t have money, and said to myself, ‘Where did my money go?’ And looked at a closet full of jerseys and said, ‘Uh-oh. That’s not good,” he confessed.