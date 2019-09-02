Nicki Minaj made time over the Labor Day weekend to offer advice to fans about how to deal with toxic relationships.

In a series of tweets, the “Queen” rapper, who is on her way to the alter after becoming engaged to music exec, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, opened up about her own experiences with love, self-esteem, mistreatment from partners, and how to support women who are struggling to escape an abusive relationship.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj stands by her man: ‘Money cannot buy me happiness and good sex’

She began her thread with advice about how to build women up in relationships and even offered the example of her parents and how it affected her.

When u see a woman in a toxic relationship, rather than laugh & say mean things, try to offer sound advice from your heart & root for her to learn her worth. We’ve all been there. I saw my parents fight & argue non stop & never divorce, so I thought this was normal behavior… — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 1, 2019

Minaj shocked fans when she discussed two abusive relationships from her past in a 2018 Apple Music documentary about the making of her album “Queen”.

“I remember when my mother would let my father be violent with her,” she says in the doc. “And she always brings up this story, as a little girl I would stand in front of my mother and go like this… [holding her arms out].”

Adding: “Maybe some people would describe me as abrasive or bitchy or whatever, because I vowed from that age no man would ever abuse me, call me out my name, treat me like that, and all of a sudden that was my life.”

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj pulls out of Saudi Arabia concert

In her tweets on Sept 1, Nicki Minaj listed the top five red flags of a man who does not truly love his significant other:

Dear all of you beautiful souls. A man who loves you does not: 1. Humiliate you on social media

2. Beat you

3. Cheat on you

4. Call you out of your name/put you down to lower your self esteem due to his own insecurities.

5. Hide his phone, passwords, where abouts, etc. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 1, 2019

In her Apple Music documentary, Minaj admits a bad relationship left her with low self-esteem and as a result, she struggled with her creativity.

“Who was I gonna inspire when I had nothing in me to give? I let one human being make me so low that I didn’t even remember who I was,” she says. “I was scared to get in the studio because I didn’t believe in myself.”

On Twitter Sunday, she confessed that she used to believe “love had to hurt.”

I rlly used to think love had to hurt. So I could never look down on anyone else. We are merely human. It’s not easy to leave. Especially in the world of IG where all ppl want to do is post relationship goal pics for clout & attention. A man should make you feel safe, not afraid — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 1, 2019

Nicki has never revealed the names of her abusive boyfriends, but many on social media have called out her exes, rapper Meek Mill and Love and Hip Hop star Safaree Samuels.

I remember being so afraid to speak cuz I never knew when that person would be in a particular mood and I could maybe say one wrong thing that would get me hit. So the diff you see in me now is that feeling when a woman feels lifted up, safe, appreciated & unconditionally loved. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 1, 2019

Meek, however, slammed any and all speculation that he is an abuser of women in a now deleted image about narcissistic partners with ulterior motives.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj reveals details about two abusive relationships from her past in upcoming documentary

He wrote: “When cornered, they’ll lash out by claiming that THEY are the real victim. Their story will detail your drinking problem, depression, jealousy, low self-esteem, financial woes, etc., thereby gaining the sympathy of their fan club. Meanwhile, YOU will be isolated & confused while this aggressive campaign transpires. And when you emerge, the trap will have been set.”

Meanwhile, Minaj outlined in her Tweet thread that the first rule of being in love is to love one’s self.