Nicki Minaj has heard the boos and hisses when it comes to how people feel about her relationship with Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, her beau, but on the latest episode of the rapper’s Queen Radio podcast, Minaj let it be known to her haters that her relationship with her regular Joe is deeper than people perceive it to be.

“When a person is with a n—- that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket? How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness vs clout?” Minaj said, according to E! News.

“How f—ing dare you talk about lowering standards,” she added. She then scolded her critics telling them to “wake up” and expressed how deeply her love for Petty runs.

“It’s the truth, money cannot buy me happiness and good sex,” Minaj said.

Recently the 36-year-old “Megatron” rapper spit a few bars that elaborated on her feelings for her new man on Chance the Rapper’s “Zanies and Fools” saying:

“He the Clyde to my Bonnie/ ’Bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy,” she said on the track which was released on Friday. “Ooh, I remember when I cried like, ‘Why me?’ / Now I wouldn’t exchange my life for Armani.”

For those in doubt of who Minaj was talking about she posted those lyrics, alongside a photo of her and Petty last Thursday ahead of the song’s release.

Minaj explained previously that she met Petty when she was just 17.

“I met my husband when I was 17 out in Queens / If you love it, let it go, now I know what that means / While he was up North for a body / I bodied everybody and got known for my body,” she raps on Zanies and Fools.

Minaj and Petty could be tying the knot in the near future too. She said last month that the couple have already secured a marriage license.

“We did get our marriage license,” Minaj said on her Apple Beats 1 show. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

Petty is a convicted sex offender for attempted rape of a 16-year-old in 1995, according to New York Division of Criminal Justice Services records, The Blast reports. He also was convicted in the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002, according to a criminal complaint obtained by website.

When Minaj’s detractors came for Petty in her comments, she defended him saying:

“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”