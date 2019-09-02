R. Kelly’s two girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, 23, and Azriel Clary, 21, are reportedly looking for a new place to call home now that the lease is ending on the singer’s Trump Tower condo.

The two women had been living with the embattled artist since he took up residency at the Chicago condo until his arrest in July.

“They are looking to be moved,” Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg tells the Chicago Sun-Times. “They are not being evicted. I believe their [condo] lease is paid up for August and perhaps September. The landlord has been great.”

Greenberg also noted that his client “would live wherever his two girlfriends plan to relocate, and they are looking for a place in Chicago.”

Kelly, 52, Clary, and Savave “plan to live together,” Greenberg adds.

According to TMZ, the two women have been trying to raise the funds to hire Tom Mesereau, the attorney who got Michael Jackson acquitted in his 2005 child molestation trial. Unnamed sources tell the website that they are planning projects, including a book deal, that would fund the hefty cost of hiring the lawyer.

Meanwhile, the singer is currently petitioning a federal judge to be moved from solitary confinement and placed in general population.

Legal reps for the R&B superstar filed documentation with the courts last week in hopes of having him transferred to the general area. The filing states that solitary confinement is a punishment for inmates already convicted, not for those who are awaiting trial.

Kelly is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Downtown Chicago. Greenberg states he has no human interaction, does not see sunlight, cannot have access to the media or recreational activities and has all his face-to-face visits recorded. Even worse, he can only shower three days a week and has use of the phone once a month.

Greenberg has told the court that his client is being punished because of his “celebrity status” and due to the nature of his alleged crimes, TMZ reports. He intends to ask a judge to reconsider Kelly’s bond and request his release at a status hearing next week.

Kelly is also expected to be moved into the general population next week.

The R&B hitmaker faces 18 counts in federal indictments on various sex crimes in Chicago and Brooklyn. He faces 195 years for the Chicago case alone.

