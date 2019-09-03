NBC’s hit series This Is Us return for a fourth season this month and it looks like the show will welcome several new faces.

The network has announced plans to add Omar Epps, Asante Blackk, and Marsha Stephanie Blake to the standout cast that already includes Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson, among others.

Both Blake and Blackk starred in Ava DuVernay‘s latest masterpiece, When They See Us, so seeing them reunite not he small screen will be pretty powerful indeed.

Other new cast members include Bahara Golestani, Jennifer Morrison, Timothy Omundson, M. Night Shyamalan, Julian Silva, Auden Thornton, and Nick Wechsler.

In May, This Is Us was renewed for three more seasons and we caught up with Sterling K. Brown to get his reaction to the news.

“It feels fantastic. It feels like the network trusts and likes the story that we have been telling and it feels like job security. That doesn’t happen that often,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite jobs that I ever had. I love the story. I love the people. I love the message that we get a chance to put out to the world and sort of bring people together. I get a chance to do it in my hometown with my family so it’s all good.”

Check out the trailer:

This Is Us returns for Season 4 with an extended episode on September 24 at 9/8c on NBC.