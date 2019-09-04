A Wisconsin mother who was in the middle of helping her teenage son achieve a milestone by learning how to drive, was tragically shot dead after a road rage incident unfolded.

On Friday, Tracey Smith, 46, was giving her 17-year-old son driving lessons in Milwaukee, Wisconsin which resulted in a minor accident. Smith, a sergeant for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections got into a confrontation with the driver of the other vehicle and was fatally shot, The Daily Mail reports.

Her son witnessed the killing.

“This stemmed from a minor accident that occurred. The passenger of the vehicle that was hit got out and confronted the [driver] of the striking vehicle,” Milwaukee police said in a statement Monday.

“The suspect fled the scene and witnesses drove the victim to a local hospital. Life-saving measures were done upon her arrival, however, she passed away.”

According to reports, Smith’s son drove her to the hospital.

A 35-year-old man has since been arrested as a suspect in the horrifying shooting.

“Sgt. Smith courageously served Wisconsin communities for 23 years as a member of the DOC, and her contributions to the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility (MSDF) will be felt long after her passing,” said Kevin Carr, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

“Today, I want to express my sincere condolences and stand in solidarity with Sgt. Smith’s family, friends and co-workers.”