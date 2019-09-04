Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for the third installment in the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys for Life and based on the first official trailer for the flick, we are in for another wild ride.

Both actors will reprise their beloved roles as Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), two cops who like to fight crime on their own terms.

Expect to see fast cars, big guns, and get big laughs from the duo who are hell bent on completing one final mission before Marcus retires from the force.

No word on whether or not Gabrielle Union will make a cameo in the film, but the trailer reveals some new faces including Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Charles Melton.

Fans of the franchise have been waiting years for a third installment and for a while, it seemed like the project would never get off the ground. Once both stars signed on, they went through a few directors before landing on Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Check out the first official trailer for Bad Boys For Life:

Bad Boys for Life hits theaters January 17, 2020.