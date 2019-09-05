Fans of Jennifer Aniston are upset at her InStyle magazine photo cover for looking a little too tanned.

Commenters took the magazine to task for what appeared to be darkened skin on the 50-year-old actress, almost rendering her unrecognizable for the publication’s October 2019 Beauty Issue, Yahoo reports.

“Beautiful cover, but why is she ten shades darker than she really is,” one person questioned. Another wrote, “I don’t remember her being this dark.”

Aniston posed for at least five different looks for the issue but only one has her looking very baked.

The magazine wrote on their Instagram:

“Jennifer Aniston has been a beacon of American glamour for the past 25 years, and now she’s stretching her boundaries. In a series of five newsstand covers (just try to choose a favorite), she channels iconic beauty looks from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Read the full interview from our October beauty issue at the link in bio, and stay tuned for more cover shots. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm; Story by @kerrybombe”

And Black Twitter had a field day…

Ariana Aniston https://t.co/c3NtMyBXjp — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) September 4, 2019

Is everyone else seeing what I’m seeing? Because… pic.twitter.com/XWcE7FlxAG — The Black Tea Pokémon (@yosoymichael) September 4, 2019

If Rachel Dolezal was on Friends… pic.twitter.com/9fLHI8hQIr — Notorious R.B.N. (@notoriousrbn) September 4, 2019

