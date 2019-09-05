The Real’s Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy are stuntin’ on Instagram to let the world know that they are an item.

—An emotional Jeannie Mai addresses divorce on ‘The Real’—

The two are boo’d up and have been posting up photos on Instagram showing off their new relationship.

“$—…hello Hunnay took on a whole new meaning 🥴😏,” Mai captioned a post of her and Jeezy smiling and looking relaxed on a beach.

View this post on Instagram $hit…hello Hunnay took on a whole new meaning 🥴😏 A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on Sep 4, 2019 at 10:07am PDT

Jeezy also shared a photo with his new girl, as the couple profiled in coordinated white outfits.

“She love when I talk dat fly $—… 🤫 #wcw,” Jeezy wrote.

View this post on Instagram She love when I talk dat fly $hit… 🤫 #wcw A post shared by @ jeezy on Sep 4, 2019 at 6:10am PDT

Mai has also been hitting the scene with her new bae and accompanied him to the SnoBall gala, a fundraiser for the rapper’s non-profit, Street Dreamz.

“The couple walked into the event arm-in-arm and were all smiles through the night,” a rep for Jeezy told PEOPLE.

Recently Mai opened up on The Real and revealed to her co-hosts that she had been cozying up to the rapper as of late.

“Jeezy and I hang out,” she said. “He’s very special to me, so we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing. We’re just having a good time together.”

—Jeannie Mai says she gained 17 pounds after ex-husband announced he was expecting baby with girlfriend—