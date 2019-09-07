Chance the Rapper and wife Kirsten Corley‘s new bundle of joy has arrived.

The newborn’s arrival was announced on Corley’s Instagram on Friday, Sept. 6., where she welcomed their second baby child, a girl named Marli, according to E! News.

In an Instagram post-Kirsten shared the announcement with fans, stating, “Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here.” The message also was accompanied by a photo of Marli without her face showing, and onesie that says, “I am who he says I am.”

Baby Marli is the couples second daughter; they also are the parents to 3-year-old Kensli Bennett.

The news of the couple expecting again was announced in March when Kirsten told fans they were expecting baby number two, according to E! News.

“Oh yeah, we’re pregnant,” she posted on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of her growing baby bump. Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, also commented under the picture saying, “New baby droppin September.”

This post came only a week after the couple wed in Newport Beach, Calif. with close family and friends. They had been legally married for over two months prior to their ceremony. The couple legally wed on December 27, at the Cook County clerk’s office in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune.

This year has been eventful for the Bennett family, with weddings and baby announcements. Outside of older sister Kensli, Marli will also have a cousin her age to play with as well. Last December Chance’s brother, Taylor Bennett and girlfriend Kayla, announced the birth of their baby boy Charlie.

The Grammy award-winning father also dropped his second album in July, titled The Big Day. The album features over 20 songs with features from artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, John Legend, and Nicki Minaj.

Congrats to the family of 4!!!