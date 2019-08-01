Chance the Rapper isn’t just promoting his new album, but also praising his wife for “saving his life”.

The Chicago native opened up to Nicki Minaj on her podcast about his album, his Christian faith, and how wife, Kirsten Corley’s break from sex saved him.

The ‘No Problem’ rapper was a guest last week on Minaj’s Queen Radio to promote his new album The Big Day, E News reported.

“I need you to hear one song on my album that has my best verse that I written in my life,” he told Minaj. “It’s called “We Go High.” I explain that my wife literally saved my life by becoming celibate and going and getting baptized.”

The grammy winner also added, “It changed her life obviously, but we talking about me right now. It changed my life for real. Now I know exactly where my strength comes from.”

The MC, born Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, spoke about his own spirituality and explained his breakthrough came at a time when him and Corley had broken up after the release of his Coloring Book album in 2016. The couple reconnected in 2017.

“This is all after Coloring Book, after I proclaimed that I love Jesus, and all that stuff. You’re never fully, fully sanctified, so I had to keep figuring it out. I had to do the Grammy’s by myself. I had to do a lot by myself. Then when my girl was gracious enough to have me back, it changed my whole life,” he shared. “Now I know exactly where it all comes from.”

He also added, “The other day, last night, or the night before, I was lower than I ever been. I know the caricature of me is super… positive. I was lower than I ever felt in my life, and I really had to get down on [my] knees and be like, ‘I know I can’t solve this problem by myself.’ So I’m here right now happier than I ever been.”

Chance and Kirsten were married earlier this year in Newport Beach, Calif. They also have a 3-year-old daughter, Kensli Bennett and announced in March they are expecting a second child.