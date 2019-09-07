As many children around the country began school this week, so did Ciara and Russell Wilson‘s who were seen with huge smiles as they geared up to go back to school!

The couple’s children Future and Sienna are headed out of the door to attend kindergarten and pre-k this school year, according to HollywoodLife.

Ciara and Russell posted the same photo on their personal accounts to express the joy of their “babies” going to school.

“1st Day of School! Dropping off Si Si 1st! Kindergarten and Pre K. Yay!”, the 33- year-old singer posted on Instagram. In the photo you can see a bright smile from Future, a son she shares with rapper Future, standing right next to younger sister Sienna, from her current marriage to Russell. The Seahawks quarterback and proud dad, Russell also commented on the photo saying, “Our babies! First day of school!!”

The sibling duo can be seen wearing a huge smile and holding hands posed for the camera. Sienna is wearing a floral jumpsuit with lots of greens and pinks. But Future is a bit more subtle with black Nike shorts, a black graphic t-shirt, and black Nike sneakers.

Since Russell and Ciara’s union, he has always stated he was a family a man. The 30-year- old sat down with HollywoodLife in June and spoke about his family support while he’s on the field. “I came in the league, and I didn’t have kids at first. I always wanted kids. — That’s one thing I always wanted and hoped and prayed for,” Wilson said. “Now, I have two, with (step-son) baby future. Being a step-dad, it’s the greatest blessing in the world.”

Russell also explained how important it is to experience his career with his family by his side. “You get to share these amazing memories with your kids and family. I get to see them after the game — three Seahawks jerseys — and they are all grinning ear to ear. It’s the best blessing in the world. I’m just so grateful for that!”