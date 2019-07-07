Ciara and Russell Wilson have hit the three-year mark of their marriage and celebrated with fans and supporters on Instagram.

The “Level Up” singer was honored by her Seattle Seahawks superstar quarterback husband in a post that highlighted how he values her and expressed his love.

—Ciara chided by some Christians for taking part in World Pride—

“Year three, my love. You know, she’s a special, special woman but I love that about you,” said Russell to Ciara in the video. “We love our kids, and you’re such a great mom.

“You’re just an amazing woman and an inspiration to so many people and so many ladies around the world. I love you for who you mean.”

View this post on Instagram Year 3. Happy Anniversary Babylove. @Ciara A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 6, 2019 at 7:45pm PDT

In the comments, Ciara celebrated the love, stating year three is her favorite number. A subtle nod to Wilson’s jersey number.

“My favorite number! I love you so much. Grateful for this love. Happy Anniversary Honey!! Yay!,” she wrote.

Ciara would also highlight their love with a video showing the birth of Sienna and clips from their marriage. Bossip details the two wed on July 6, 2016, in England at the Peckforton Castle.

—A$AP Rocky to be detained in Sweden for two weeks on assault charge-—

Back in April, the love shared between Ciara and Russell was the foundation for a new business venture. The couple launched Why Not You Productions with the aim to create television, film and digital pieces to tell inspiring human interest stories.

Individually the two have been continuing to make strides in their respective careers. Ciara dropped her Beauty Marks album and headlined shows like the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Wilson became the highest paid quarterback in the NFL with a four-year $140 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

His new deal included a $65 million signing bonus. To celebrate the contract and the help they give him on the field weekly, Wilson gave the Seahawks’ offensive linemen shares of Amazon stock.