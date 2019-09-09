Two years ago, girl group Xscape reunited, but clarified they’d be making new music without Kandi Burruss. Now it seems the Grammy-winning songwriter may be recording with her former bandmates after all.

On Sept. 5, during the the 2019 Black Music Honors where the group was being honored, Burruss’ mother Joyce Burruss, made an impromptu announcement disclosing that the ladies were all heading back into the studio to record their new album.

According to the Atlanta Black Star, Burruss and fellow group members Tiny Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott were all present at the ceremony in Atlanta to receive the Urban Music Icon Award.

However, when they invited their mothers to join them on stage during their acceptance speech, Burruss’ mom , who The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans refer to as “Mama Joyce,” told the audience the platinum-selling R&B quartet was back at it.

“They still have one album left,” Joyce said to the cheering crowd. “The four of them, they started in my basement and I feel that they still have another album in them.”

This stunning declaration was as much news to the members of the group as it was to their fans.

“Obviously she put us on the spot but, I mean,” the surprised reality star said while speaking to the publication. “I guess we gon’ grant her her wish. I didn’t know what to say but at the same time, she put it out there, my group members are here … we gon’ make it happen … we gon’ figure it out.”

“Yeah,” chimed in Harris. “When everybody schedule get together we gon’ get in that studio.”