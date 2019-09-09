Kevin’s Hart on the road to recovery after a severe car crash and is reportedly exercising his limbs as he begins therapy by walking around.

—Let’s discuss why Kevin Hart gaslighting Lil Nas X is so infuriating—

Although Hart is getting his rehab in at a local hospital in Cali, he is reportedly walking slowly and gently as he builds up his strength but he’s still is excruciating pain, The NY Daily News reports.

Hart’s lucky to be alive, according to reports, after he was a passenger in a horrific car crash in Calabasas and his vehicle tumbled over several times. Hart’s vehicle, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, reportedly was driven by Jared Black, and plummeted off the side of the road into an embankment. Rebecca Broxterman, another passenger reportedly had minor injuries.

It remains unclear how the accident will affect Hart, who has emerged from his roots in standup comedy to become one a major Hollywood star. His next major release, “Jumanji: The Next Level,” is scheduled for release in December.

—Syracuse welcomes Central Park 5 member to coveted campus—

Hart’s team has been mum about his condition, but last week his wife Eniko Hart did say her bruised and banged up husband would be “just fine.”

The accident, which remains under investigation, occurred on a stretch of road in the hills above the city of Malibu.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.