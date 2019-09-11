NBA legend Michael Jordan has pledged $1 million toward recovery efforts in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the island nation.

—Sidney Poitier missing more than 20 relatives in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian—

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the former Chicago Bulls’ player, announced that Jordan is seeking out legit non-profits that will put the money to good use to help restore the Caribbean islands.

“My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones,” Jordan said in a statement, released on Twitter through his spokeswoman Estee Portnoy.

The Charlotte Hornets owner also owns property in the Bahamas.

“I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm,” Jordan said.

Other stars like Tyler Perry and Ludacris are also reaching into their pockets to help the devastated island. Perry lent his seaport airplane to ship medical supplies and hygiene items to the island. He also brought back a few evacuees after a Category 5 storm hit.

—Bahamas evacuees, fleeing Dorian’s devastation, forced off ferry headed to Florida—

Trump says some evacuees banned from entering the U.S.

Hundreds of Bahamians were left disappointed and confused on Sunday night when they were forced to exit a ferry headed towards Fort Lauderdale, Fla., from Freeport to find relief after Hurricane Dorian hit the island last week.

After being informed that they would need their Bahamian passports and documents to show they did not have a criminal record to board, evacuees were told at the last minute by ferry company, Balearia they had to get off if they did not have U.S. visas, according to Miami station WSVN.