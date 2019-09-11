Actress Rosario Dawson will star in a forthcoming series on USA Network titled Briarpatch, which will see her in a relationship with a politician, similar to her real-life romance with Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker.

In promotion of the show, Dawson examined her physical and real-life relationship and began to gush in admiration of Booker.

“I feel like I’m dating Captain America, I mean he’s just such an amazing, brilliant, kind, empathetic, beautiful, loving human being,” Dawson said. “And then this character has that as his sort of face… They could not be more different characters.”

Speaking with Variety, Dawson detailed the dynamics of her relationship with Booker, specifically the weight of their busy schedules on their interactions.

“He’s hoping to make the Zombieland premiere, but I’m curious to see, if he doesn’t, if he’s going to get the same amount of press being like ‘why aren’t you supporting your women,'” Dawson said. “I’ve been getting all this press like ‘Why aren’t you at your man’s side’ when I’ve made it really clear that it’s okay to be a working mom.”

Dawson confirmed her relationship with Sen. Booker to TMZ back in March after his appearance on The Breakfast Club, which stoked their romance rumors. She was caught in Reagan International, where she spoke to marvelous he was to her and their busy schedules. “So far so wonderful. He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can. We’re very busy,” she said.

Dawson also expressed the importance of this upcoming election, rather Booker is the Democratic candidate or not.

“This election is really really critical. A lot of the themes that are touched on [in Briarpatch] are really, narratively critical for us to be talking about in a wider space so that people can come to the table and see where their position is and see where they can be active.”

Briarpatch will hit screens in 2020 on the USA Network.