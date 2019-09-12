A racist who burned a cross on the lawn of a Black family to terrorize them, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for his hate crime.

Louie Revette, 38 and an accomplice, Graham Williamson, 38, reportedly burned a large cross to intimidate Black families in the small Mississippi town of Seminary.

Williamson pled guilty earlier this year to conspiring to use fire to commit a felony and interfering with housing rights in U.S. District Court at Hattiesburg, The Hattiesburg-American reports.

Revette admitted he and Williamson deliberately went to a predominantly black neighborhood and custom-built a cross to burn near the home of a young victim identified only as M.H. The white supremacists put the cross on the property of the boy and set it on fire.

Revette then admitted his heinous act was done to “threaten, frighten and intimidate” the teen, his family and other Black residents because of their race.

Revette offered up an 11th hour apology.

“I want everyone to know I’m not proud of what happened,” he said. “I hate what I did. I can’t even believe I did that. I never done anything like that before in my life.”

“I wish the family was here,” he said. “I don’t want no hatred between his family and myself.”

No thanks.