Over a decade after the hit sitcom Girlfriends came to an abrupt end, the series co-stars reunite for an upcoming episode of black-ish.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones dished with Entertainment Weekly about their reunion in an exclusive sneak peek of the episode.

“The timing was perfect to be able to bring Girlfriends to a whole new audience. We haven’t all been together on camera since 2006,” Ross tells EW. “Girlfriends ran for eight years and was important to so many people. Being able to merge the worlds of black-ish and Girlfriends was surreal for me — and so much fun,” she added.

— Golden Brooks fired from new series, replaced with former 'Girlfriends' co-star

Girlfriends aired on UPN for six seasons before ending its eighth season on The CW in 2008. Kelsey Grammer, Mara Brock Akil and Regina Y. Hicks served as executive producers on the hit comedy, which centered on the lives, loves, and losses of four unique women: Toni, Maya, Lynn, and Joan. The series was one of the highest-rated scripted shows on television among Black viewers 18-34, including its spinoff The Game, which ran for four seasons.

Toni, Maya, Lynn, and Joan will come together once again on the Oct. 8 episode of Ross’ ABC comedy black-ish, in an episode entitled “Feminisn’t.”

The network describes the episode as: “When Bow [Ross] learns that Diane [Marsai Martin] and Ruby [Jenifer Lewis] don’t believe in feminism, she brings Diane to meet the women in her feminist group. Bow’s friend Abby [guest stare Nadia Quinn] thinks the group needs to be more inclusive, so Bow invites three of her girlfriends to join. Meanwhile, Junior [Marcus Scribner] and Jack [Miles Brown] help Dre [Anthony Anderson] after he realizes he is out of touch with modern day feminism.”

— Gloria Steinem says Black women taught her feminism, praises Black Lives Matter

“These are women I grew up with and love deeply and it was easy to tap back into the magic of our chemistry and how much we love each other. It was giggles on top of giggles on top of giggles,” said Ross to EW.

Season 6 of black-ish premieres Sept. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.