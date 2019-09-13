A vile ad sponsored by a Republican-affiliated PAC aired during the Democratic primary debate Thursday night showing the face of freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez erupt into a blaze of fire.

The political action committee behind the ad is called New Faces GOP and was created by Elizabeth Heng, a former California Republican congressional candidate, states the website.

Heng narrates the ad, which uses Ocasio-Cortez’s image which bursts into flames as Heng narrates, the NY Post reports.

“This is the face of socialism,” Heng says.

“Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez know the horror of socialism?”

“My father was minutes from death in Cambodia before a forced marriage saved his life. That’s socialism: Forced obedience. Starvation.” Heng says in the ad, which highlighted skulls in a Khmer Rouge death camp in Cambodia.

“Mine is a face of freedom, my skin is not white, I’m not outrageous, racist, nor socialist. I’m a Republican,” she says.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back on Twitter, writing: “Republicans are running TV ads setting pictures of me on fire to convince people they aren’t racist. Life is weird!”

“Know that this wasn’t an ad for young conservatives of color — that was the pretense,” she wrote. “What you just watched was a love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case.”

Many people called out ABC for airing the divisive ad.

And on Friday morning the hashtag #BoycottABC was trending on Twitter.

“Disgusting display of ABC airing an ad which portrays AOC as a communist authoritarian. This an attempt to smear AOC by Republicans and the right-wing. Republicans don’t know how to win anymore because their policies are abhorrent and only helping the top 1%. #BoycottABC” wrote user Joe Negan.

