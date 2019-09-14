Akaline water has been a favorite among celebrities and lifestyle-focused influencers. Now the Akaline Water Company (who is renowned for Akaline88) will now work with AQUAhydrate, a company backed by Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs and Mark Wahlberg, to produce CBD-infused water products.

Forbes reported that as a part of the deal Alkaine Water will retain all three celebrity backers, Diddy, Wahlbergm and Jillian Michaels to endorse the company and its brands. Diddy and Wahlberg will also remain investors in The Alkaline Water Company; they have already invested more than $20 million to develop the AQUAhydrate brand.

“We built AQUAhydrate from the ground up by securing deals with the largest retail grocery outlets, creating innovative partnerships and evolving the brand,” Diddy said in a statement. “Today, I am confident that we are creating a powerhouse by combining AQUAhydrate with one of the largest, fastest growing alkaline water companies in the world. I look forward to this next stage of growth as we build one of the most recognizable brands for premium water.”

Akaline, which has been backed by the likes of Beyoncé, will use social media to as a major driver for their sales. Sales of the brand are predicted will reach $65 million by next year. The bottled water brand also plans to leverage their celebrity backers to become a huge player in the CBD-infused product industry, which is booming.

According to Forbes, beyond CBD products, Alkaline is working on other offerings including flavored waters. The idea going forward is to create differentiated brands to target diverse demographics. The Alkaline88 line will be focused on families, while AQUAhydrate will target active lifestyle consumers and athletes. These products are slated to be available via major retailers across the country, which include, Walmart, Target, Safeway, Rite Aid, GNC Meijer, QT, Albertsons, CVS, Albertson, Kroger, Publix, Food Lion and many more.