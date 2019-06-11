It looks like Diddy is following Kanye West’s footsteps in starting the week off full of love, fellowship and peace with his Soul Food Sunday cookouts, but from the looks of it, he’s has the “Jesus Walks” rapper beat.

Within the recent weeks, the rap impresario has been gathering friends and family at his Bel-Air, Calif., mansion to celebrate good vibes and food, according to The Blast.

He’s serving Sunday dinner faves like fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, biscuits and sweet treats to his guests and tossing in a little fun with water balloon fights, basketball and of course good music.

Diddy revealed he started throwing the cookouts every week to bring his loved ones together and “build a sense of community.”

“Just growing up I would go to Andre Harrell’s house and he would have champagne Sundays,” Diddy said. “It was a way to keep all of the artist’s connected and stay in touch with your friends and make sure that you know that there’s community here. Just to be able to meet new people and just to be able to talk and vibe and eat, have some good soul food and for us as the Combs’ to share our home. It’s always been a gift.”

Celebrities such as Big Boy, French Montana, Snoop Dogg and Jordyn Woods have all been a part of Soul Food Sundays.

Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, was seen having a good time and enjoying good food at the cookout since she is no longer able to attend West’s Sunday Service, according to reports. It looks like she isn’t phased based on her Instagram videos.

West’s Sunday services have already sparked controversy earlier this year with people sharing their opinions of him and his choir performing “gospel versions” of his hit songs with people standing around to watch.

Celebrities such as Tyler the Creator and DMX have been in attendance, but no word yet on whether they will pay a visit to Diddy’s Soulful Sundays as well.