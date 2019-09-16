Retired Miami Heat All-Star Dwyane Wade and wife, actress and activist Gabrielle Union have created a limited-edition T-shirt to support the LGBTQ community by donating half of the the proceeds to GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network), according to USA Today.

The non-profit promotes inclusion of the LGBTQ community, specifically targeting kids in grades K-12. The t-shirts are currently available on the YnGDNA website for $35, with text on the shirt reading: “Please remain inclusive and dedicated 2 equality.”

YnGDNA promotes itself as an innovative fashion and is stated to follow the four pillars ideology of youth, sustainability, health, and fashion.

“GLSEN is honored and humbled by the Wade family’s gift, and so tremendously grateful for their support in the hard work ahead to ensure that all LGBTQ students and youth feel safe, accepted and included at school,” Eliza Byard, executive director of GLSEN, said in a statement to Yahoo.

On Instagram, Wade showcased the t-shirt as he posted with Union, his sons Zion, and Zaire, and his nephew Dahveon Morris.

“As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society,” wrote Union, posting the same image. “We have created a Limited Edition T shirt to help create a more inclusive space with our platform.”

Earlier this year, Wade and his family supported his youngest son, joining him in attendance at the Miami gay pride parade.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Wade said to Variety. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.