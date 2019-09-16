A Florida mom is outraged after a video of her son getting brutally beaten by another boy circulated widely on social media.

Lauren Springfield says her 12-year-old son was beat up by a white student in the school locker room while other students recorded the incident and laughed, KMOV reports.

Springfield also said the school, Blake Academy in Lakeland, dragged their feet notifying her the day her son was attacked. And she says it’s only because a school nurse called her that she became aware of the violent encounter.

The video appears to show a white boy, kicking, hitting and violently throwing Springfield’s son into the ground, surrounded by others who looked on.

“He has a cut on his eyebrow that you could see visibly at the time. You can see the knot on his forehead,” Springfield told reporters.

Two students finally did jump into the fray to break up the assault.

Springfield said the school refused to share what repercussions the other student would face so she filed charges against him for simple battery.

That teen has been arrested.

Polk County Schools however confirmed to the outlet that the aggressor was suspended for 10 days. The school also sent the following message to parents.

“Dear parents, We want to assure you that the safety and security of students is always our first priority at Blake Academy. Earlier this week, a student repeatedly struck another student in our locker room. Other students in the room took video of this incident. One video was posted to social media. To protect student privacy, we are unable to provide additional details. However, we can assure you that school administrators responded immediately once the incident was reported. The perpetrator and the students who videoed the incident have been disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct. Additionally, law enforcement and the school district worked together to apply appropriate criminal charges to those involved in this incident. We continue to fully cooperate with the law enforcement investigation. The teacher who was responsible for supervising the children is currently being investigated and discipline is pending based on the outcome. We are deeply saddened this incident took place at Blake Academy. We pride ourselves on ensuring an inclusive, welcoming, supportive learning environment. What occurred earlier this week is in direct conflict with our school values and will not be tolerated. Thank you for entrusting us with your children, and be assured that we are putting them first every day.”

KMOV reports that the Springfield family lawyer told the outlet that they are asking the State Attorney’s Office explore possible charges to be filed against the assailant in the juvenile system.

Otherwise, the case could reportedly be decided by Teen Court, where the boy would be judged by a group of peers.