It been reported that the Women’s March has broken ties with with three co-chairs who were previously accused of anti-Semitism and organizational mismanagement.

According to The Washington Post, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, and Bob Bland all stepped down from the board in July, but did so quietly while continuing to be the face of the organization until this week when the formal announcement was made.

A leadership overhaul has taken place and the new board now includes a varied array of activists.

The Post reports that, “A diverse cast of 16 new board members that includes three Jewish women, a transgender woman, a former legislator, two religious leaders and a member of the Oglala tribe of the Lakota nation will inherit an organization recovering from a failed attempt to trademark the Women’s March name and fractured relationships with local activist groups and the Jewish community.”

After the new board was announced, Sarsour said she still supports the cause and that she thinks the new Women’s March board is “AMAZING.” She also added that she will continue working to get voters to the polls in 2020.

“I am grateful to the women who stepped up to shepherd the Women’s March,” she wrote. “This is what women supporting women looks like.”

Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Women’s March sent the following comment to Jezebel, clarifying, “Women’s March is a non-profit organization with a dedicated board. The organization has not cut ties with the three departing board members; their terms have ended. As with any organization that has a governing board, there are set term limits imposed upon its members.”

“We truly appreciate the groundbreaking work and sacrifices towards equal rights that Women’s March and its board has accomplished thus far to which Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory and Bob Bland have been instrumental,” the statement continued. “Our inbound board members represent a truly diverse swath of women who have fought and will continue to fight tirelessly for women’s equal rights.”