The stars and executive producers from ABC’s black-ish, Freeform’s grown-ish and ABC’s newest spinoff mixed-ish celebrated the expanding “ish” universe at ABC and POPSUGAR’s “Embrace Your Ish” premiere event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Mariah Carey sat down with the series’ creator, Kenya Barris, before she debuted the mixed-ish theme song “In The Mix.” The superstar explained how important the new show’s premise is to her and her mixed race family, reiterating “representation is so important.”

ABC drops first trailer of ‘black-ish’ prequel, ‘Mixed-ish’

She treated the crowd to the debut of of the theme song and accompanying music video that featured a special cameo from her own kids.

Stars like Tika Sumpter, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marsai Martin, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Trevor Jackson, and Chloe x Halle were in the building mixing and mingling with the crowd.

Attendees got a sneak peek at the season premiere of black-ish and the series premiere of mixed-ish before enjoying immersive activations from each show. Guests donned hand-made flower crowns in the mixed-ish portrait activation, stepped into Dre’s shoe closet from black-ish.

Fans got into the college spirit with grown-ish in a rec-room scene straight from Cal U.

Tracee Ellis Ross is thrilled to reunite ‘Girlfriends’ cast for ‘black-ish’ episode

The series premiere of mixed-ish airs Tuesday, September 24 at 9/8c on ABC, followed by the season six premiere of black-ish. Freeform’s grown-ish returns for season three in winter 2020.